Today gets off to a dry start, then we’ll see on and off showers midday through the afternoon; isolated rumbles and some downpours will be possible. As for our temperatures, they’ll be running much cooler than yesterday: highs only in the 70s/60s.
Any shower activity will exit early this evening with clearing skies expected the remainder of the night. It will be cooler, too, with temps falling into the 50s with some 40s N&W.
Tomorrow’s looking like a much better day: sunny with low humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday will be sunny and pleasant, as well. Expect highs in the upper 70s.