NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion caused by a firecracker was caught on camera in Upper Manhattan.
It happened on June 17 on Sherman Avenue in Inwood.
An Uber Eats driver passing by at the time of the blast was not hurt.
Police arrested Thomas Tavarez, an alleged Trinitarios gang member. Investigators say he confessed to making an explosive device using an M-80 stuffed inside a bag of flour.
Tavarez is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.