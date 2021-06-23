COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Short hair, don’t care.
Suffolk County Police want your help finding two men they say stole two Dyson hair curlers, worth $800.
It happened on April 29 at Ulta Beauty on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.
Police released photos of the suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. All tips will be kept confidential.