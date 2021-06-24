NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in critical condition Thursday following a hit-and-run crash at what neighbors say is a dangerous intersection in Brooklyn.

Police are still searching for the driver, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

Investigators spent much of their time overnight and in the morning on the busy block combing for clues about what led to the crash.

The 57-year-old victim’s family told CBS2 he was hit in front of his home in East Flatbush around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was getting something from his car when he was struck, they said.

A woman said she rushed out of her house near East 37th Street and Avenue D when she heard the commotion. She saw the victim laying in the street.

“I heard a terrible bang. I didn’t realize it was somebody, I thought it was two cars as usual. But when I came out, the man was on the ground bleeding. Breathing, but bleeding,” the woman told Dhillon.

She and other neighbors were horrified.

“I think it’s terrible, anybody who runs somebody down and doesn’t even stop to see how they’re doing. I think it’s terrible, it’s disgusting. It’s terrible. How can you live with yourself,” another woman said.

Police said the man was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. People in the neighborhood are praying for his recovery.

Neighbors said the crash happened at a dangerous intersection where they want a 4-way stop or a speed bump to deter dangerous driving.

“This Avenue D here, something should be done. They speed here all the time. They have those motorbikes that go up in the air. When it’s not a motorbike, it’s a car with a heavy vroom, vroom, vroom, and speeding like 90 mph here. I was expecting this to happen anytime,” the first neighbor said.

Police said they’re looking for a dark colored Mercedes-Benz. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.