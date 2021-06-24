NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On the 10th anniversary of New York’s Marriage Equality Act, new legislation expands protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Gender Recognition Act into law Thursday.
The bill allows New Yorkers to update their state identifications and birth certificates with a gender-neutral "X" designation.
WATCH: Gov. Cuomo Signs Gender Recognition Act Into Law
"The Gender Recognition Act eliminates barriers that undermine the health, safety and equality of people because of their gender," Cuomo said. "It affirms basic human dignity."
The new law also waives a rule that required name changes to be published in newspapers.