Today will be similar to yesterday: mostly sunny with low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight we’ll see some showers push through, but mainly across the eastern half of the area (including the city). Temps will fall into the 60s and 50s.READ MORE: NYC Board Approves Rent Increase For Rent Stabilized Apartments
Tomorrow we’ll see morning showers east followed by decreasing clouds. It will be a little more humid, too, especially into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80.READ MORE: At Least 1 Dead, Several Injured After South Florida Condo Partially Collapses
Saturday we’ll see a slight chance of showers/t’storms with the best chance inland. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s.MORE NEWS: New York's COVID State Of Emergency Coming To End, Along With To-Go Alcohol
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and humid with a stray shower/t’storm. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temps near 90.