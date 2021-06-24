NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Legendary journalist Pete Hamill was remembered Thursday with a Brooklyn street re-named in his honor.
The intersection of 7th Avenue and 12th Street in Park Slope is now known as “Pete Hamill Way.”
During his long career, Hamill chronicled the city as a reporter and columnist. He also also served as editor for both the Daily News and New York Post.
“This is the corner where we came from, and Pete never forgot where he came from,” brother Denis Hamill said. “These were the streets that formed us, the working people that formed us. My old man worked in a factory over there. My mom was a movie cashier down at the RKO Prospect.”
Pete Hamill was the author of 10 novels and two books of short stories.