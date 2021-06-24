NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother was hit and killed Thursday while walking with her 18-month-old baby in Queens.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the Cross Island Parkway access road near 150th Street in Whitestone.
Police said the woman, in her 40s, was walking with the child in a stroller along the access road when they were struck by a truck making a turn.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The baby was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries.
Police said the driver stayed on scene, but was taken into custody with charges pending.