NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were shot outside a graduation party overnight at a warehouse in the Bronx.
Police say the victims are 16 to 21 years old.
The youngest was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The others were hit in their legs. They’re all expected to survive.
— John Dias (@JohnBDias) June 25, 2021
Investigators say the victims were standing outside a warehouse party around 1 a.m. near Blackrock and Zerega avenues when a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired shots.
So far, no arrests have been.
Shooting incidents are up across the city a little more than 53% compared to this time last year.
