NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying the man they say was caught on video sexually abusing a woman at a Brooklyn store.
It happened at a store on Sutter Avenue near Van Sinderen Avenue at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday.
As the woman bent over to to pick up an item at the store, police say the suspect accosted her.
When she confronted him, the suspect took off.
The suspect can be seen in the video wearing a Harmon 91 football jersey, a dark blue baseball cap and dark sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.