Chauvin SentencingDerek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For Murder Of George Floyd
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Sex Abuse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying the man they say was caught on video sexually abusing a woman at a Brooklyn store.

It happened at a store on Sutter Avenue near Van Sinderen Avenue at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In Prison For Killing George Floyd

(credit: NYPD)

As the woman bent over to to pick up an item at the store, police say the suspect accosted her.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Pilfers Pomeranian Puppy From Citipups Pet Store In Greenwich Village

When she confronted him, the suspect took off.

The suspect can be seen in the video wearing a Harmon 91 football jersey, a dark blue baseball cap and dark sneakers.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Gunmen Open Fire On 5 People Outside Bronx Graduation Party After Being Denied Entry

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team