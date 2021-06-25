NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released new video of the suspects they say vandalized a new George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.
Early Thursday morning in Flatbush, the statue's face was sprayed with black paint. The slogan "PatriotFront.US" was also written along the inscription.
The NYPD says Patriot Front are known white supremacists recognized as an “organized extremist group.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the state's Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the defacing.
Meanwhile, police in Newark are investigating another vandalism of the George Floyd statue there.
Investigators say graffiti and blackface were discovered on the statue Thursday morning, along with the web address of the same group.
The bronze statue honoring Floyd was just unveiled last week on the steps of City Hall.
