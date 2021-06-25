EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Friday was a disappointing night for the New York Islanders, who could taste the Stanley Cup Final but fell just short of making it.

Fans in East Meadow held onto hope until the last minute. Unfortunately, it’s a feeling Islanders fans know very well — the agony of defeat.

A watch party was held at Borrelli’s, just down the block from the Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders lost 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7. Had they won, it would have been the Islanders’ first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1984.

The series against the Lightning was a roller coaster for the fans. The Islanders were down but forced a Game 7 after winning Game 6 in overtime at the Coliseum, sending the series back to Tampa.

But the ending was just not meant to be for the Islanders.

“It was one hell of a season. We’re back at Belmont next year, and we’re gonna win the cup,” fan Lukas Vitiello told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

“It was an amazing run. Unfortunately, it fell short again. Hopefully now, first year at Belmont, we can finally bring the cup back,” fan Alex Hinchy said.

“I don’t know what’s more upsetting, this loss or not being able to go to the Coliseum again, but no matter what, let’s go Islanders,” fan Madison Sanalitro said.

The Islanders’ elimination from the playoffs means that Game 6 was the last at Nassau Coliseum.

Next season, they head to their new home at Belmont.