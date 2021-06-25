Today we’ll see early sprinkles east followed by decreasing clouds. It will be a little more humid, too, especially into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Clouds will increase tonight with perhaps a stray shower west overnight. Temps will only fall to around 70 in the city with 60s across the remainder of the area.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and humid with just a slight chance of a shower/t'storm. Expect highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower/t'storm. Expect highs in the 80s with feels like temps near 90.
A typical summer pattern will persist into next week with hot, humid conditions expected.