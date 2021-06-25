CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s public swimming pools will reopen Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic began.

The reopening couldn’t come at a better time, with the heat and humidity expected to return this weekend.

Pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this summer.

Masks have to be worn on entry and in locker rooms, bathrooms and on the pool deck.

The city’s indoor pools remain closed until further notice.

Click here to find a free outdoor pool near you.

