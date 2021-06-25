NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s public swimming pools will reopen Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic began.
Pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this summer.
Masks have to be worn on entry and in locker rooms, bathrooms and on the pool deck.
