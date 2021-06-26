NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two men in connection to a subway robbery in the Bronx.
It happened around 8:40 a.m. on June 12 on a southbound D train.
According to police, the two suspects walked past a 37-year-old man while the train pulled into the Kingsbridge Road station, and one of the suspects bumped into the man’s leg. They then got into an argument.
Police say that suspect then grabbed the victim's necklace while the other suspect held the train car doors open.
Both suspects got off the train and fled. They were later seen on surveillance camera leaving a residential building on Creston Avenue.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.