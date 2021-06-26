NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Pride run in Central Park celebrated inclusiveness and a return for New York.
More than 4,000 runners took part in the LGBTQ Pride Run 6K on Saturday.
It was the largest New York Road Runners race held since the pandemic, and the 40th running of the Pride event.
“I was here at the first gay pride run on June 26, 1982. I’ve done about 35 gay pride runs all these years. It is thrilling to be back running again after a year of COVID and races were cancelled,” said Marty Perl, a member of Front Runners New York.
The first Pride Run had about 400 participants.
Before COVID, the race saw as many as 10,000 runners.