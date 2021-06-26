HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of committing a sex act in front of a 16-year-old girl during a driver’s education course.
Suffolk County Police said Saturday they arrested Jeffrey Hinch, 29, an employee at the East Meadow Driving School in Levittown.READ MORE: Death Toll Rises To 5 In Miami Building Collapse
According to police, Hinch picked the girl up at her home in Huntington for a driving course on June 22.READ MORE: MLB & New York Mets Team Up With Queens Church To Sponsor 'Play Ball' Event For Kids
The girl returned home and said she saw Hinch commit the lewd act during the course, police said.
Hinch, from Bay Shore, was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.MORE NEWS: NYC Restaurants Call For Extension Of Alcohol To-Go After Service Abruptly Ends
Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Hinch to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.