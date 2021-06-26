NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a church in the Bronx.
According to police, the suspect stole a solid gold religious vessel, called a monstrance, from Saint Barnabas Roman Catholic Church on East 241st Street.
It happened around 7 a.m. on June 25.
The man was inside the church for about an hour before he went to the lower level and took the monstrance, police said.
Police released a picture of the man they are looking for.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.