NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, the Boss is back on Broadway.

People lined up outside the St. James Theatre on 44th Street for “Springsteen on Broadway,” Bruce Springsteen’s autobiographical musical.

It’s the first show to open on Broadway since the pandemic forced theaters to go dark in March of 2020.

In order to attend the show, ticketholders have to prove they are fully vaccinated.

Still, many theatergoers say that’s a small price to pay to enjoy the show.

“I’ve missed live music. Bruce is the number one. I used to see a lot of concerts in general, and it’s been a long year, so to have my first show be Bruce and be an opening night at Broadway, it’s just pretty amazing,” one fan said.

“I’m more excited about it being the first show on Broadway than anything else. Just to support the community and to feel that New York’s back,” another fan said.

There were, however, some protesters outside the theater who feel the vaccination policy is unfair.

“Springsteen on Broadway” runs until Sept. 4.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for more on this story.