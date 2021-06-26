NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Saturday, the Boss is back on Broadway.
People lined up outside the St. James Theatre on 44th Street for "Springsteen on Broadway," Bruce Springsteen's autobiographical musical.
It’s the first show to open on Broadway since the pandemic forced theaters to go dark in March of 2020.
Broadway is back! Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s autobiographical musical, kicks off tonight @CBSNewYork #broadway #musical #brucespringsteen #nyc #covid #ny fans are eagerly awaiting the boss’ arrival pic.twitter.com/Z0VHU3pawe
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) June 26, 2021
In order to attend the show, ticketholders have to prove they are fully vaccinated.
"I've missed live music. Bruce is the number one. I used to see a lot of concerts in general, and it's been a long year, so to have my first show be Bruce and be an opening night at Broadway, it's just pretty amazing," one fan said.
“I’ve missed live music. Bruce is the number one. I used to see a lot of concerts in general, and it’s been a long year, so to have my first show be Bruce and be an opening night at Broadway, it’s just pretty amazing,” one fan said.
“I’m more excited about it being the first show on Broadway than anything else. Just to support the community and to feel that New York’s back,” another fan said.
There were, however, some protesters outside the theater who feel the vaccination policy is unfair.
You have to be fully vaxed to attend the show #SpringsteenonBroadway Protestors here say that’s not fair @CBSNewYork @springsteen #broadway #nyc #protest #vaccine pic.twitter.com/tWqmo8xJEt
— Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV) June 26, 2021
"Springsteen on Broadway" runs until Sept. 4.
