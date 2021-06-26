NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man connected to a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured the moment a man approached a woman walking on Woodpoint Road and Conselyea Street in Williamsburg.

He violently grabbed her bag, then got in a car and drove away. The victim was not injured. Her bag contained credit cards, keys and a cell phone.

About half an hour later, police say the same man punched and dragged a woman on the ground while trying to steal her purse near Richardson Street and Graham Avenue.

The victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and eye but refused medical attention. The suspect did not get away with any of the victim’s property.

About half an hour after the second incident, police say the suspect got into a woman’s car on Nassau Avenue, punched her, pushed her out of the vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Withers Street and Vandervoort Avenue. Police say the vehicle was still running and had damage to the driver’s side door, rear door and rear bumper.

All three incidents happened on June 5.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.