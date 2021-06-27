By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Sweat and repeat! That’ll be the theme over the next several days as we likely enter another heat wave across the area.READ MORE: Death Toll In Florida Building Collapse Rises To 9
With oppressive humidity, highs in the low to mid 90s will be feeling more like 100+ degrees during peak heating. Let’s dive in…
First off, it’s a hotter finish to the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with temps in the upper 80s. We’re feeling the humidity with heat indices in the low 90s.
There’s a very slight risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but overall coverage is looking less than yesterday. There’s some relief at the beaches, but be mindful of a high rip current risk today.READ MORE: #TogetherInPride: NYC Pride March Returns As Mostly Virtual Event; PrideFest Street Fair Back
It’s warm and muggy overnight with many spots staying above 70. Then the heat really kicks in starting tomorrow!
Monday is hazy, hot, and very humid with temps in the low to mid 90s. Dew points in the 70s will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon.
Expect a near repeat for Tuesday.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Suspect Stole $800 From Bronx Bank Friday, Tried To Rob 2 More Saturday
Both days have a risk for a stray passing t’storm, but much of the area will be dry. Stay cool and safe!