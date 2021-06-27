HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of committing a sex act in front of a 16-year-old girl during a driver’s education course.
Suffolk County Police said Saturday they arrested Jeffrey Hinch, 29, an employee at the East Meadow Driving School in Levittown.
According to police, Hinch picked the girl up at her home in Huntington for a driving course on June 22.
The girl returned home and said she saw Hinch commit the lewd act during the course, police said.
Hinch, from Bay Shore, was charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police are asking anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Hinch to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.