By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rescue crews pulled a person from the water off Rockaway Beach.

Someone called 911 around 8 p.m. Saturday to report a possible drowning.

Video from the scene shows a rescue helicopter flying over the beach.

The FDNY said the person in the water was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information.

