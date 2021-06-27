NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rescue crews pulled a person from the water off Rockaway Beach.
Someone called 911 around 8 p.m. Saturday to report a possible drowning.
Video from the scene shows a rescue helicopter flying over the beach.
The FDNY said the person in the water was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest.
Authorities did not immediately release any other information.