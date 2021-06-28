CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Today will be another hot and sticky day with perhaps a t’storm here and there. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temps around 100 degrees. That said, a heat advisory will go into effect at noon today and remain in effect until 8 PM tomorrow evening… until Wednesday for parts of our area.

Expect another warm and muggy night. Temps will only fall into the 70s with perhaps some 60s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow’s another hot and sticky day with iso’d to sct’d t’storms in the afternoon. Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 100+ degrees.

It’s more of the same into Wednesday: hot and humid with iso’d to sct’d t’storms and feels like temps of 100+ degrees.

