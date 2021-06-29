Heat AdvisorySee Summer Safety Tips, New York City Cooling Center Locations & More
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s dream of wearing the Yankee pinstripes was realized 60 years later.

In 1961, Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees explaining why she should be a bat girl.

She was turned down because the then-Yankees general manager said she would feel uncomfortable in the male-dominated dugout.

As part of this year’s Hope Week, Yankees GM Brian Cashman wrote another letter, inviting the now-70-year-old Goldman to be a bat girl for the day Monday. She even got to throw out the first pitch.

Goldman said it’s an experience she will never forget.

