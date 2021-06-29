NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s dream of wearing the Yankee pinstripes was realized 60 years later.
In 1961, Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees explaining why she should be a bat girl.
She was turned down because the then-Yankees general manager said she would feel uncomfortable in the male-dominated dugout.
A dream 60 years in the making.
A dream 60 years in the making.

Yesterday, we kicked off #HOPEWeek by honoring Gwen Goldman as our honorary bat girl. pic.twitter.com/067KQOC8gF
As part of this year's Hope Week, Yankees GM Brian Cashman wrote another letter, inviting the now-70-year-old Goldman to be a bat girl for the day Monday. She even got to throw out the first pitch.
Goldman said it’s an experience she will never forget.