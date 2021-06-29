NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was violently robbed of his necklace while buying ice cream for his 5-year-old son.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. back on June 6 near East Burnside and Walton avenues in the Bronx.READ MORE: Tri-State Area Heat Advisory: 'Feels-Like' Temperatures Expected To Soar Above 100
Police said the 35-year-old victim was standing with his son, when two suspects pulled up on a motorcycle. They allegedly grabbed the victim by his gold chain and dragged him down the sidewalk.READ MORE: NYC Lifting Mask Requirement For Vaccinated City Workers, Mayor Says
They stole his necklace and then drove off heading east on East Burnside Avenue, police said.
The victim was treated on the scene for scrapes and bruises on his arms, legs and neck. His son was not hurt.MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Shot By Stray Bullet Near Upper West Side Basketball Court
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.