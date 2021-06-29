NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say made anti-gay statements before stabbing a subway rider in Midtown.
It happened just hours after a similar attack at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.READ MORE: Tri-State Area Heat Advisory: 'Feels-Like' Temperatures Expected To Soar Above 100
In the latest incident, police say the suspect was shouting anti-gay statements on a northbound 2 train around 3:30 a.m. Monday. He allegedly made a specific comment to a 29-year-old passenger, and they started arguing.READ MORE: Police: Man Violently Robbed Of Gold Chain While Buying Ice Cream For 5-Year-Old Son
Police said the argument turned physical, and spilled onto the platform at the West 34th Street and 7th Avenue station. That’s where the suspect allegedly stabbed the man and ran away.
Police said the victim got back on the train before realizing he had been stabbed on the left side of his chest and torso. He brought himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: NYC Lifting Mask Requirement For Vaccinated City Workers, Mayor Says
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, and the search continues for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.