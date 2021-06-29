NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Movie fans are in for a treat because “Movies Under the Stars” is coming back to New York City parks.
In addition to showing popular movies such as “Frozen” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” for the first time ever, audiences can see films from the third Annual New York Public School Film Festival.
Thirty-two films created by New York City public school students from across the five boroughs will be featured from July 9-11.
For a full list of the movies featured, visit nycgovparks.org/events/movies-under-the-stars.