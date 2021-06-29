Today will be another very hot and humid day with perhaps some iso’d showers/t’storms in the afternoon. Temps will climb into the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of around 100 degrees… 105-110 degrees S&W. Near-record high temperatures are expected at a few of our climate sites: LaGuardia, Newark and Bridgeport. And as long as we hit 90 degrees — and this could happen by noon — we’ll have our second heat wave.
Any shower activity should wrap up early and give way to another warm, muggy night. Temps will once again only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s across our suburbs.
Temperature-wise, it’s more of the same into tomorrow: very hot and humid with feels like temps of around 100 degrees… 105-110 degrees S&W. Also, a few strong t’storms are expected in the afternoon/evening, some of which could produce strong, damaging winds.
Showers/t’storms are likely on Thursday. And while it will still be hot and humid, we’re expecting to fall short of 90 degrees. If this holds true, this will mark the end of our heat wave.