NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s Board of Elections will release the next round of ranked choice voting results Tuesday for the mayoral primary.
The numbers will show the second-through-fifth choices of voters who showed up in person.
The final results aren't expected until July 12.
Web Extra: Click here to see the latest election results
First round votes showed Eric Adams in the lead with 32%, followed by Maya Wiley at 22% and Kathryn Garcia at 20%.
While the election is still underway, a new poll found more than 75% of voters want to use the ranked choice system again.