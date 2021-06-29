SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rockland County officials are expected to announce multiple arrests Tuesday in connection to a fire that killed a resident at an adult care facility in Spring Valley, along with a volunteer firefighter.
Volunteer Firefighter Jared Lloyd died in the line of duty helping more than 100 residents escape the March blaze at Evergreen Court Home for Adults.READ MORE: Florida Condo Collapse: No New Fatalities Confirmed, Families Of 11 Dead Notified
BREAKING: at least three to face charges in probe of March 23rd fire at Spring Valley NY adult care facility. Resident Oliver Hueston and Firefighter Jared Lloyd died. Investigators raided village hall last week. @RocklandDA to announce details at 3pm.
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) June 29, 2021
Days later, investigators discovered the facility’s alarm system had been left on test mode.
Police executed a search warrant last week at the Spring Valley Town Hall as part of the investigation, sources told CBS2.
The Rockland County district attorney is expected to provide more information at a press conference set for 3 p.m. Watch live on CBSN New York.
