TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named an acting attorney general.
He tapped the state's first assistant attorney general, Andrew Bruck.
The 38-year-old will replace Gurbir Grewal, who announced Tuesday he’s stepping down to join the Biden administration.
The 38-year-old will replace Gurbir Grewal, who announced Tuesday he's stepping down to join the Biden administration.

Bruck is a New Jersey native and a graduate of Princeton University and Stanford Law School.
Murphy says his appointment is historic.
"Andrew will become the first Attorney General in New Jersey history to come from the LGBTQ+ community. This reflects our continuing commitment to ensuring that our state government reflects the rich diversity of our residents and fellow New Jerseyans," the governor said.
Bruck will serve as the state’s acting attorney general until Murphy’s term ends in January.