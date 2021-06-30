NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was beaten with baseball bat and a chair, and then stabbed in the back Tuesday in Midtown.
It happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. on the corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway.READ MORE: Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Police said the 39-year-old victim was sitting in a folding chair when three suspects came up and started attacking him.READ MORE: NYPD: Teen's Cellphone Stolen On Subway At Queens Station
The first suspect allegedly hit him with a baseball bat, the second struck him with a chair, and the third stabbed him with an unknown object.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with pain, bruising and cuts to his body.MORE NEWS: 'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For NXIVM Sex Trafficking
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.