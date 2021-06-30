NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for the suspect behind a violent parking dispute caught on camera in the Bronx.
It happened back on April 24 near Jerome Avenue and Featherbed Lane.
Witness video shows two men arguing in the street. One man turns away and appears to reach for something in his car. That’s when the other man walks over and punches him in the side of the head.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Postal Worker Badly Beaten By Men On Dirt Bikes While On The Job In Brooklyn
Police said the suspect took off in a gray Hyundai sedan.
The 72-year-old victim was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.