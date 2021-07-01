NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
It happened around 1 p.m. on June 22 near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Marconi Place in Brownsville.
Police said the girl was sitting inside the Nissan Maxima when the suspect pulled up in a black SUV.
Surveillance video shows him exit the SUV and walk over to the Nissan.
Police said he pulled a gun, and the teen got out of the car. The suspect then drove off in the Nissan, and the SUV also fled the scene.
The girl was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the stolen car is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.