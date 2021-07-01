NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Brooklyn that left a pedestrian injured.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on May 30 in East New York.
According to police, a 65-year-old man was crossing the street at Sheffield Avenue and Sutter Avenue when he was struck by a white ambulette van traveling eastbound on Sutter Avenue.
The driver did not stop.
Police say the pedestrian suffered a broken hip. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Surveillance video of the vehicle has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.