NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men they say tried to steal a car from a group of women in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. back on June 16 near 10th Avenue and West 42nd Street.
Police said one woman was unloading the silver 2013 GMC Acadia, while another stood outside the vehicle and the third sat in the backseat.
The suspects can be seen on surveillance video walking up with two other men before getting into the front seats. The first woman jumps into the trunk as they start to drive off, and the second is dragged for several feet as she tries to hold on.
Police said the suspects got out of the car about three blocks away and fled on foot.
The woman who was dragged suffered scrapes and bruises but refused medical attention on the scene. The others were not hurt.
