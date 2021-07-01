DevelopingTrump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected To Face Tax-Related Charges In Manhattan DA Investigation
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was hit in the head with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack near Times Square.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of West 40th Street and 8th Avenue.

Police said the 66-year-old victim was walking with his family when he was attacked by a homeless man.

The 54-year-old suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges, including felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

