NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was hit in the head with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack near Times Square.
It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of West 40th Street and 8th Avenue.
Police said the 66-year-old victim was walking with his family when he was attacked by a homeless man.
The 54-year-old suspect was taken into custody on multiple charges, including felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.