By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a vehicle with a child inside was stolen in Brooklyn on Friday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at 30th Street and Third Avenue in Sunset Park.

The vehicle is described as a gray Honda Pilot with a New York license plate reading KER3682. Police say a female child, who is possibly 2 years old, was in the back seat.

Police are currently searching for the child.

