NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a vehicle with a child inside was stolen in Brooklyn on Friday.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. at 30th Street and Third Avenue in Sunset Park.
The vehicle is described as a gray Honda Pilot with a New York license plate reading KER3682. Police say a female child, who is possibly 2 years old, was in the back seat.
This is a photo of the suspect wanted for stealing the vehicle in Brooklyn with the child inside.
If you have information call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/qgpsSwi48G
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 2, 2021
Police are currently searching for the child.
