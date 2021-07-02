NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An accident is under investigation at a construction site in Queens.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on 36th Avenue in Astoria.
A crane tilted over onto one side and was leaning against a building.
“Fortunately, the crane operator was out of the truck,” FDNY Capt. Carmine Calderaro said. “We got a report that there was only two workers inside the building under construction. They were also removed. We’re pretty confident we did our due diligence to make sure nobody was in the building right now.”
No one was hurt, but there was minor damage to a building behind the site.
The Department of Buildings is looking into what led to the collapse.