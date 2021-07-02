SURFSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As search and rescue efforts stretch into a second week in Surfside, Florida, crisis response canine teams from New Jersey are providing emotional support.
"They give something to the folks that we can't," Crisis Response Canines co-founder John Hunt told CBS2's Jessica Layton.
The dogs offer quiet support and a sense of security for grieving families and those putting their lives at risk on the rubble.
“He just sat on the ground with Axel, just was petting him and relaxing with him. He stood up afterwards, he said to me, ‘You know what, this is what I needed just to give me the energy to get back to the task at hand,'” Hunt said.
A task that likely has several months to go.
CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.