TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A borough of Tenafly is teaming up with global Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center to bring Holocaust awareness to the community.
It comes after a school project resulted in a report on Hitler earlier this year.
“Rather than arguing over what should and should not be said, we’re using this situation as an opportunity to understand and learn from individuals who experienced the Holocaust firsthand,” Tenafly Mayor Mark Zinna said.
The education program will kick off June 12 with a conversation with a Holocaust survivor at the Tenafly Borough Hall. The free event is open to the entire community.