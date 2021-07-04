NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is investigating an alleged anti-gay incident in Greenwich Village.
Investigators just released video of a suspect they say hit a 22-year-old man on the side of the head and made anti-gay statements toward him.
It happened on Sixth Avenue near Christopher Street just after midnight on June 25.
The suspect rode off on a bicycle, police said.
The victim was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.