NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is bracing for the biggest Fourth of July celebration — the annual Macy’s fireworks show. Organizers say it’s the city’s first large-scale public event, helping kick off summer and a full reopening.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday, there was a ton of energy and excitement. The show is set to begin at 9:25 p.m.

Last year, due to COVID-19, there was not one big show. But this year, lots of people are packed in. The ones Rozner spoke to on a pier had arrived at 1 p.m. to get the best spot.

Tripods were ready and tents were in place.

“We have a quite a setup here,” said Josefina Feliciano of East New York.

It was all put in place for the 45th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which is back with a bang.

Last year’s show was spread out over the course of a week into five-minute surprise displays to promote social distancing.

This year, there are no restrictions for the show. Vaccination and masks are not required, but the NYPD said those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering.

Matt Swider was one of several people happy to come early and save a spot, having seen the show in person pre-COVID.

“Two years ago and it was worth it, so now I’m back now that COVID is over,” the Midtown resident said.

“The water with the colors, it’s beautiful,” added Maria Marquez of Washington Heights.

This year’s theme is about saluting the hero within, the spirit and optimism and bravery of the American people coming out of a pandemic.

Bronx native Will Coss is the executive producer. He started working on the score and the sparkling spectacular a year ago with the company Pyro Spectaculars By Souza.

“We’ve got some really exciting new effects this year. We’ve got triple-linking rainbows. We’ve got jellyfish with crackling tentacles. We’re bringing back our golden mile, which is a really iconic segment of our show. So literally a mile long of golden waterfall fireworks,” Coss said.

It will all take place around 1,000 feet in the air. More than 65,000 shells and effects will be shot from five barges along the East River between East 23rd and East 42nd streets.

There are several viewing areas set up across Brooklyn, Queens and elevated portions of the FDR Drive.

Thousands of officers, including the Counterterrorism Unit are on land, water, and in the air to ensure a safe celebration. The NYPD is handing out green bracelets to those who arrive before piers reach capacity.

“Bring the family. Enjoy and celebrate that. Everything is finally starting to turn around,” Feliciano said.

The FDR Drive will be closed until 10 p.m. between the Battery Park underpass and East 63rd Street.

If you plan to attend, the NYPD is really encouraging people to take public transportation.