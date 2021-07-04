By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning, and happy Fourth of July! It’s not going to be a picture perfect holiday, but overall it won’t be too bad… certainly improved over yesterday!

Starting off this morning, clouds are dominating the skies and it’s on the cool side with temps in the 50s to right around 60. We will get some breaks of sunshine though and temps will be much milder with highs in the upper 70s. Overall, outdoor plans are looking fine but there may be some pop-up showers this afternoon… still, not as damp as Saturday!

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day with temperatures reaching the lower and middle 80s. The good news is the humidity will still be on the low side, so it’ll be a nice warm afternoon. Temps will soar to the low 90s for midweek with higher humidity, feeling every bit like early July. Have a great holiday!