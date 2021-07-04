VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities said a falling tree landed on a delivery truck on a road in New Jersey this weekend, killing the driver.
Vernon Township police and several fire department and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they arrived to find that a large tree had uprooted and fallen onto the roadway, striking a passing UPS delivery truck.
The driver, a 49-year-old Hackettstown woman, was trapped in the driver compartment, and rescue crews worked to free her with the aid of a nearby tree service company and a contractor.
Police said the driver was taken by ambulance to a medevac aircraft and flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Authorities haven't said what they believe caused the tree to uproot and topple.
