SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey police swarmed a neighborhood in Secaucus with guns drawn Monday after a report of a domestic violence incident.
Police responded to the call at a multi-family home around 3:15 p.m., CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.
An armed man was reportedly injuring a woman inside the home.
SWAT teams were called in to evacuate several homes nearby where officers were searching for the man and woman.
Terrified neighbors told CBS2 police were banging on their doors, coming into their backyards with automatic weapons and asking them to evacuate.
The neighbors were cleared to reenter their homes 30 to 45 minutes later.
The police chief confirmed the man and woman were found together in Bayonne and the woman is now safe.
The man was taken into custody and faces assault charges. More charges are likely.
