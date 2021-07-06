NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A car crashed into a Staten Island home Tuesday morning.
It happened around 10:50 a.m. at Jules Drive and Arlene Court in the Graniteville section.
The vehicle has since been removed from the structure.
The Department of Buildings is examining the home to see if it is still structurally sound.
No injuries have been reported.