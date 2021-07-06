NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 9-year-old girl died after being pulled from a reservoir at Silver Lake Park on Staten Island on Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported, the girl was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, which is about five minutes away from the park.

Again, she did not make it.

TRAGIC: Heartbreaking story on Staten Island. Police tell us a 9-year-old girl has died after falling into a lake reservoir at Silver Lake Park. Authorities say she was here with her mom but it’s unclear how long she was under water @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/3GCfB3RuLt — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) July 6, 2021

Chopper 2 was over the scene. Yellow tape could be seen and police were investigating, after first responders rescued the 9-year-old from the water.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m., police said, adding the young girl somehow went missing in the water and did not surface.

It is unclear how long she was under the water before being pulled out by FDNY divers.

“They found her and pulled her out. She was not breathing, no response, nothing,” witness Richard Rivera said. “Tragedy. It’s a tragedy.”

Authorities said the 9-year-old was at the park with her mother, but it’s not known how she ended up in the reservoir.

Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.