NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for man seen firing a gun from a Lime moped in East Harlem.
The shooting happened last month near East 116th Street.
Surveillance video shows another man driving the scooter, while the suspect rides on the back.
Police said he pulled out a gun and started firing, as people scrambled.
It's unclear what he was aiming at, but no one was injured and no damage was reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.